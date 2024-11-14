MAILBAG: It’s Time For Our Kehillos To Hit The Reset Button As We Hurtle Toward A Financial Crisis

As we’ve seen with the country’s recent shift in political tides to deep red, people are hungry for change, and it’s time our community wakes up and realizes we need it too. The cost of living is skyrocketing, and so many families are struggling to keep up, yet we continue with spending habits that are simply unsustainable. We’re all in this together on a boat that’s taking on water fast.

B”H we’ve started seeing some progress with more families opting for affordable, meaningful weddings in simpler venues and “Takanah Chasunos”. But that’s just the beginning. If we don’t start curbing other expenses across the board, we’ll only be delaying the inevitable.

Take a look around. Camps, vacations, mid-winter trips, high-priced second homes in upstate communities, and seminaries with exorbitant fees—it’s all spiraling out of control. Even something as simple as a Kiddush on Shabbos has become a $25,000 production. For what? It’s not just the millionaires living this way. Everyone feels pressured to keep up, and it’s breaking families.

We just voted for a reset on the national level; don’t you think it’s time to do that for ourselves? After all, we’re told to vote with strong values, so shouldn’t we live by them too? And let me tell you a little secret: some of the wealthiest-looking families, with the grandest affairs and private jets, are often living on credit. They’ll be the first to pull back when the bubble bursts. But why wait until everything crashes? It’s time for a responsible change now.

Wedding bands charging $30,000, and even singers going for $10,000—how did this become normal? Seminary costs $30,000, and that’s before travel and the countless visits to “keep up” with everyone else’s family. Kids with our credit cards are spending like there’s no tomorrow, and the more religious a community, the more extreme this lifestyle problem seems to get. It’s disheartening, and it’s clear no one wants to face the uncomfortable truth.

Our priorities are deeply out of balance. Let’s hit the reset button ourselves before we face consequences we can’t reverse. It’s time for the change we all know is needed.

Signed,

L.A.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.