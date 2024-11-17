THEY KEEP DOING IT: Top Democrat James Clyburn Compares Trump To Hitler And Mussolini [VIDEO]

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) made headlines on Saturday after comparing President-elect Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during an interview with Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto. Clyburn’s remarks, in which he drew parallels between the current political climate in the United States and Germany in the 1930s, have ignited debate over the appropriateness of such historical comparisons.

During the interview on Cavuto Live, Clyburn expressed concern that the nation is veering sharply to the right following Trump’s election victory. “I hope it’s not going as far right as that which happened in Germany in the 1930s,” he said, referencing the rise of Hitler. When Cavuto asked whether Clyburn was genuinely comparing Trump to Hitler, the congressman replied, “That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

Clyburn elaborated, invoking Italian dictator Benito Mussolini as another historical parallel. When Cavuto questioned whether the comparison was hyperbolic, Clyburn stood firm, citing Trump’s discussion of using recess appointments to bypass Senate confirmation for cabinet positions as evidence of authoritarian tendencies. “I’ll tell you what’s hyperbolic—asking the Senate to approve all your nominees without any vetting,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn has made similar comparisons in the past, including during interviews in 2018, 2019, and 2022. On Saturday, he linked the current political climate to the United States’ post-Civil War period, noting that the country’s centennial in 1876 marked the rise of Jim Crow laws. “We’re getting ready to celebrate our 250th anniversary as a nation,” Clyburn said. “I want to remind you how we celebrated our 100th anniversary—it led to Jim Crow. That’s already happened in this country.”

Clyburn’s comments come as Democrats grapple with the aftermath of Trump’s election victory and assess their losses in key battleground states. The congressman, a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, has been a prominent figure in Democratic politics, playing a pivotal role in President Joe Biden’s 2020 nomination.

Clyburn’s remarks have sparked a range of reactions. Supporters argue that his warnings are a valid critique of Trump’s political strategies and their potential implications for democratic institutions. Critics, however, contend that such comparisons risk trivializing historical events and inflaming political tensions.

The issue of recess appointments has also drawn scrutiny. Trump’s team has floated the idea of using them to bypass Senate confirmation for cabinet picks, a move critics say undermines institutional norms. However, recess appointments are a constitutionally sanctioned tool that has been employed by presidents of both parties, including Barack Obama.

