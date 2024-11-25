Syrian Media: Iranian Cargo Plane Carrying Ammunition Turns Back Amid Israeli Threat

Syrian opposition media report that an Iranian Mahan Air flight en route from Tehran to Damascus on Thursday was forced to turn around following an Israeli warning.

The plane reportedly returned to Iran after pilots, under orders from higher authorities, decided against landing in Syria. According to the reports, the aircraft was carrying ammunition and planned to land at a Russian-controlled airport in Syria. However, Russian officials allegedly blocked its landing, fearing a potential Israeli airstrike.

On the same day, another flight reportedly returned to Tehran under similar circumstances. Syrian opposition sources claim such incidents have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks, highlighting heightened tensions over Iranian supply routes in the region.

Mahan Air has long been a focus of international scrutiny. The U.S. Treasury Department designated the airline as a terror supporter in 2011, citing its ties to Iran’s Quds Force and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The airline is accused of facilitating the transport of weapons and personnel for Iranian military operations across the Middle East.

