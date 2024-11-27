A Rabbi’s Courageous Moment of Truth at the Vatican

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

In a remarkable display of moral clarity and courage, Rabbi Yosef Garmon stood before Pope Francis this week and delivered a powerful defense of Israel’s conduct in Gaza that every world leader needs to hear. As a former tank commander who served in the 9026 Battalion and now leads humanitarian efforts in Latin America, Rabbi Garmon brings unique credibility to this crucial conversation.

The meeting came at a critical moment, as the Pope faced controversy over reported comments suggesting Israel should be investigated for genocide. Rabbi Garmon, drawing from his firsthand military experience, masterfully cut through the diplomatic niceties to speak truth to one of the world’s most influential religious leaders.

“Look at my fellow soldiers who died from our unit,” the Rabbi told the Pope, his words carrying the weight of personal loss. “They died because we entered Gaza only to search for the terrorists and to protect the innocent.” This wasn’t just rhetoric – it was testimony from someone who had witnessed Israel’s extraordinary efforts to minimize civilian casualties, often at great cost to its own forces.

Rabbi Garmon’s most powerful moment came when he highlighted the stark reality of Israel’s military restraint: “Israel has the capability to end the war in one day and erase Gaza entirely, but it did not act that way and risked its soldiers to prevent the killing of innocents.” This statement encapsulates what many fail to understand about Israel’s approach to this conflict – its commitment to protecting civilian life, even at the cost of putting its own soldiers at greater risk.

The impact of Rabbi Garmon’s words was immediate and profound. The Pope acknowledged that his earlier statements had been taken out of context and emphasized the shared threat of religious extremism. More importantly, the Pope’s response revealed a crucial gap in his understanding – while he regularly receives materials about the conflict from Palestinian sources, Israel’s perspective often goes unheard in Vatican halls.

This courageous confrontation echoes the biblical account of Yehudah approaching the Egyptian viceroy in defense of his brother Binyamin. As the Seforno teaches, Yehudah’s approach represents the ideal model of hishtadlus – appropriate human effort and initiative. Just as Yehudah combined respectful dialogue with unwavering moral conviction in his plea for justice, Rabbi Garmon demonstrated similar qualities in his Vatican meeting. Like Yehudah, who was willing to risk everything to protect his brother, Rabbi Garmon spoke with both diplomatic sensitivity and uncompromising clarity in defense of his fellow soldiers and the State of Israel.

As both a military veteran and a religious leader, Rabbi Garmon represents a unique bridge between the moral and tactical realities of this conflict. His current role heading “The Humanitarian Coalition” adds another layer of credibility to his words. Here is a man who has seen war firsthand, yet dedicates his life to humanitarian causes – exactly the kind of voice needed to cut through the misleading narratives that too often dominate international discourse.

Rabbi Garmon’s intervention at the Vatican serves as a model for how those who value the lives of Klal Yisroel can effectively engage with world leaders: combining personal experience, moral clarity, and an unwavering commitment to truth. His words remind us that sometimes the most powerful defense is simply stating the facts with courage and conviction.

In an era where Israel faces increasing international criticism, we need more voices like Rabbi Garmon’s – voices that can speak from personal experience about Israel’s commitment to protecting innocent life, even as it defends itself against terrorism. His exchange with the Pope demonstrates that direct, honest dialogue can help bridge even the widest gaps in understanding. In speaking to a world leader, Tabbi Garmon also fulfilled the Mitzvos of efforts of Pidyon Shvuyim listed by the Rambam:

This moment at the Vatican should be remembered not just as a diplomatic exchange, but as a template for how to advocate on the world stage: with dignity, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to truth.

