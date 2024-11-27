WATCH: Displaced Lebanese Return To Villages, IDF Fires At Them

Lebanese residents of villages in southern Lebanon began returning to their homes on Wednesday despite the IDF issuing warnings not to do so. This violation of the ceasefire came at the same time that nine vehicles carrying Hezbollah terrorists tried to enter a border village.

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued a warning after the ceasefire went into effect, ordering Lebanese residents of evacuated southern villages not to return yet. “With the ceasefire coming into effect, the IDF remains deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon,” he wrote in Arabic on X.

“You are prohibited from approaching the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area. For your safety and the safety of your family members, refrain from moving to the area. We will inform you when it is safe to return home.”

The IDF responded to the Lebanese civilians who ignored the warning by firing mortars in several border villages. The IDF spokesperson later stated that troops blocked the entrances and routes to several villages.

A video of Lebanese civilians walking just meters away from an IDF tank circulated on Israeli social media. One Israeli who posted the video stated: “We’re doing a ceasefire with them? Simply embarrassing and worrisome. In the video, Lebanese residents are very close to the IDF tank in the town of Al-Khiyam, five kilometers from Metula.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)