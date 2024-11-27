Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush

A collaborative effort between the NYPD, and volunteers from Boro Park and Flatbush Shomrim, led to the arrest of two suspects involved in a spree of vehicle thefts across Brooklyn.

Sources tell YWN that it began with a report of a stolen vehicle on 21st Avenue in Boro Park. Leveraging their vast surveillance network, Shomrim tracked a silver-gray car linked to the theft. Video footage revealed two individuals exiting the vehicle and stealing another car. Using high-definition cameras, Shomrim volunteers captured the license plate of the suspects’ vehicle, leading to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert issued to the public and to surrounding NYPD precincts.

The stolen car was located shortly after, but an alarming discovery was made: the thieves had reprogrammed the car’s key fob system, rendering the original keys useless. This indicated the suspects were using advanced tools to override vehicle security. Further investigations linked the suspects to another car theft in Flatbush. Surveillance footage showed the same individuals stealing a vehicle on Avenue N in Flatbush, and then abandoning the stolen vehicle in Boro Park. Determined to apprehend the culprits, Shomrim initiated an overnight operation, working closely with the NYPD to track the suspects’ movements.

The turning point came when the suspects’ vehicle was identified again using surveillance data. Shomrim volunteers kept a close eye on the vehicle across multiple NYPD precincts, including the 66th, 62nd, 61st, 70th, and 63rd. During the night, they attempted to break into another car on McDonald Avenue and Avenue S but were spooked after the car alarm went off and at that point they fled. The operation culminated at 3:00 AM on 23rd Avenue and 63rd Street, where the suspects were arrested by The NYPD and their car impounded. They now face charges related to multiple stolen vehicles in the Boro Park and Flatbush areas. At the time of their arrest, one suspect had an open warrant in the NYPD 103rd Precinct in Queens, while the other was wearing a probation bracelet. Both individuals were also wanted in multiple other neighborhoods for a string of car thefts.