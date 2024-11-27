Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush


A collaborative effort between the NYPD, and volunteers from Boro Park and Flatbush Shomrim, led to the arrest of two suspects involved in a spree of vehicle thefts across Brooklyn.

Sources tell YWN that it began with a report of a stolen vehicle on 21st Avenue in Boro Park. Leveraging their vast surveillance network, Shomrim tracked a silver-gray car linked to the theft. Video footage revealed two individuals exiting the vehicle and stealing another car. Using high-definition cameras, Shomrim  volunteers captured the license plate of the suspects’ vehicle, leading to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert issued to the public and to surrounding NYPD precincts.

The stolen car was located shortly after, but an alarming discovery was made: the thieves had reprogrammed the car’s key fob system, rendering the original keys useless. This indicated the suspects were using advanced tools to override vehicle security. Further investigations linked the suspects to another car theft in Flatbush. Surveillance footage showed the same individuals stealing a vehicle on Avenue N in Flatbush, and then abandoning the stolen vehicle in Boro Park. Determined to apprehend the culprits, Shomrim initiated an overnight operation, working closely with the NYPD to track the suspects’ movements.

The turning point came when the suspects’ vehicle was identified again using surveillance data. Shomrim volunteers kept a close eye on the vehicle across multiple NYPD precincts, including the 66th, 62nd, 61st, 70th, and 63rd. During the night, they attempted to break into another car on McDonald Avenue and Avenue S but were spooked after the car alarm went off and at that point they fled. The operation culminated at 3:00 AM on 23rd Avenue and 63rd Street, where the suspects were arrested by The NYPD and their car impounded. They now face charges related to multiple stolen vehicles in the Boro Park and Flatbush areas. At the time of their arrest, one suspect had an open warrant in the NYPD 103rd Precinct in Queens, while the other was wearing a probation bracelet. Both individuals were also wanted in multiple other neighborhoods for a string of car thefts.

This operation highlights the critical role of Shomrim and its partnership with the NYPD in ensuring community safety. Through vigilance, advanced technology, and seamless cooperation, they successfully brought an end to the suspects’ crime spree. This case sends a clear message: criminals may run, but they cannot hide from the combined efforts of Shomrim and the NYPD.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME

 


(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Alan Dershowitz in WSJ: “I’m Forming A Legal Dream Team to Defend Israel”

H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network