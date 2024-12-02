Report: Senior Hamas Officials Left Qatar To Unknown Destinations

Sky News Arabia reported that senior Hamas officials left Qatar with their families for various destinations, following heavy US pressure.

The US informed Qatar last month that Hamas’s presence in Doha is no longer acceptable. The American request came after Hamas rejected a proposal to reach a hostage release deal after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Additionally, US pressure on Qatar significantly intensified following the murder of American-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, H”yd.

On November 19, Qatar confirmed that the Hamas leaders responsible for negotiating the ceasefire in Gaza with Israel are not currently in Doha and denied the closure of the Hamas office in the country.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said during a press conference in Doha, “The Hamas leaders who are part of the negotiating team are not currently in Doha; they are moving between several capitals.”

