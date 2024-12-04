Trump Reportedly Considering Ron DeSantis for Secretary of Defense Amid Hegseth Nomination Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a potential nominee for Secretary of Defense, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The move comes as Pete Hegseth, Trump’s original pick for the role, faces mounting resistance in the Senate over personal and professional controversies.

The Journal, citing unnamed sources close to the discussions, described the potential selection of DeSantis—a one-time GOP presidential rival—as a dramatic shift. However, the report noted that DeSantis’ conservative credentials and military background align with Trump’s vision for reshaping the Pentagon, including addressing what they perceive as “woke” policies within the armed forces.

Hegseth, a former U.S. Army officer and Fox News host, has come under scrutiny amid allegations of assault, public intoxication, and other accusations, raising concerns about his confirmation prospects. Trump’s team reportedly sees the next 48 hours as critical for Hegseth’s nomination, but doubts among Senate Republicans are growing.

DeSantis, a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a lawyer in the Judge Advocate General Corps, has a record that could bolster his appeal as a defense nominee. While his 2024 presidential bid put him at odds with Trump, the Florida governor remains a prominent figure in the GOP. Trump frequently derided DeSantis during the campaign, dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and accusing him of seeking Trump’s endorsement during the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race—a race DeSantis ultimately won, followed by a reelection victory in 2022.

