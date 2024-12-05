NOT JUST RABBANIM: US Government Urges Americans to Stop Texting Amid Chinese Cyberattacks

The White House revealed Wednesday that at least eight major telecom networks have been infiltrated, with the attacks described as “ongoing and likely larger in scale than previously understood.” Cybersecurity experts are urging Americans to adopt more secure communication methods, such as encrypted messaging and voice services.

“Encryption is your friend,” said Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “Even if the adversary intercepts the data, encryption makes it inaccessible.”

The breached data reportedly includes call records, metadata, live calls, and law enforcement tracking systems, according to NBC News. Officials recommend using encrypted apps like WhatsApp or Signal, as standard texts between iPhones and Android devices remain vulnerable.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) highlighted the risks, warning that unless using specialized encryption apps, “anyone could be subject to review” by malicious actors. Investigations are ongoing, but authorities admit the full scope of the breach remains unclear.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)