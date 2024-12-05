WATCH: Video Of Senior Iranian Official Warning About Israel’s Power Goes Viral

A video of an Iranian official warning about the military power of the IDF went viral, especially because the speaker, Madhi Afraaz, is a senior official at the Khomeini Policy Institute and is affiliated with the Iranian regime.

His remarks spurred heated reactions on social media.

“Our friends think that military action against Israel is a PlayStation game,” Afraaz began. “You have to understand that the military power of Israel is the military power of the West – it’s not a joke at all.”

“Last year, one of our friends in Hezbollah told us: ‘You Iranians are ignorant about the power of Israel and you make a joke of it. And you see how Israel eliminates Hezbollah members before they even grasp what’s going on. Israel announces if the elimination was successful or not.”

“The F-35 is something important in today’s world, it’s very important. Now Israel, in order to attack the Persian Gulf Star [Iran’s newest and most important oil refinery], which is one of its foremost targets [that if attacked, 70% of Iran’s gas stations will be out of use], Israel wouldn’t even need to enter Iran’s airspace. It could launch the bomb from the base in Bahrain and the bomb could fly 300 kilometers. That’s how Israel could directly attack Iran if we didn’t have air defense systems.”

“We shouldn’t delude ourselves. Even when our inferior forces are so brazen and decide to attack Israel, it’s considered as ‘throwing your burden on G-d.'”

“Tonight, our friends who are now in Syria called us. They told us that the displaced refugees [from Lebanon], the Shi’ites, those who support Hezbollah – who are now in hotels in Damascus – are cursing everyone – first of all Iran, and also others. Because their life, everything they had was destroyed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)