77 Nobel Laureates Urge Senate to Block RFK Jr. Nomination for HHS Secretary

Seventy-seven Nobel laureates have signed a letter urging the Senate to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his lack of relevant experience and controversial public health positions. The letter includes signatures from laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics, and economics.

The laureates expressed deep concern over Kennedy’s qualifications and his track record of promoting anti-vaccine views and conspiracy theories.

“In addition to his lack of credentials or relevant experience in medicine, science, public health, or administration, Mr. Kennedy has been an opponent of many health-protecting and life-saving vaccines, such as those that prevent measles and polio,” the letter stated. It also criticized Kennedy’s opposition to fluoridation of drinking water and his attacks on health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The leader of HHS should continue to nurture and improve — not threaten — these important and highly respected institutions and their employees,” the letter continued.

President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kennedy has drawn backlash from public health experts and Democrats. Critics argue that Kennedy’s views could erode trust in public health agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy, and redirect agency funding to align with his controversial positions.

Kennedy, a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, has long promoted controversial claims, including the one linking between childhood vaccines and autism. Recently, he suggested eliminating fluoride from the U.S. water supply, a move that alarmed health officials who view fluoridation as a key public health advancement in preventing tooth decay.

Kennedy has also vowed to overhaul federal health agencies, describing regulators as “sock puppets” controlled by industry interests. In October, he posted on social media platform X, warning FDA employees to “preserve your records” and “pack your bags” in anticipation of significant changes under his leadership.

If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee a department with a $2 trillion budget and 13 agencies, including the CDC, FDA, and National Institutes of Health (NIH). The HHS is tasked with managing federal health programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, as well as coordinating responses to public health crises like pandemics and approving medical treatments, including vaccines.

The Nobel laureates warned that Kennedy’s appointment could jeopardize public health and undermine the U.S.’s global leadership in health sciences.

“In view of his record,” they wrote, “placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of HHS would put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences, in both the public and commercial sectors.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)