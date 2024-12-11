Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Unexploded Device Found Near Jewish Center in Cape Town, South Africa


The City of Cape Town and South African police are investigating a suspected explosive device found near the city’s Jewish community center, local authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred last Friday when an improvised bomb-like object was discovered near the center, according to a statement from the Cape Town branch of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD). The device did not detonate, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Initial media reports erroneously claimed that no device had been found, but Daniel Bloch, executive director of the Cape SAJBD, said that the discovery was legitimate and has prompted an investigation by the South African Police Service’s serious crimes unit, known as the Hawks.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said police are reviewing closed-circuit television footage as part of their efforts to determine the nature of the device. “Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully,” he said. “Should this investigation confirm an attempted attack, I know all Capetonians will join me in condemning such actions unequivocally.”

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in South Africa, where the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has intensified its criticism of Israel following the October 2023 outbreak of Israel’s conflict with Hamas. The ANC has accused Israel of genocide and recalled its diplomats from Israel, drawing international criticism.

In May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faced backlash from the country’s Jewish community after declaring, “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea,” a slogan widely criticized as a call for Israel’s destruction.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PASSED! Resolution Forcing Knesset To Discuss Firing Attorney-General

FBI Director Christopher Wray Says He Will Resign At End Of Biden’s Term, Paving Way For Trump Nominee

HATE IN AUSTRALIA: Sydney Rocked By Antisemitic Attack After Melbourne Shul’s Torching

STUNNING CLAIM: Congressman Says Drones Flying Over New Jersey ARE FROM IRAN!

UNBELIEVABLE: Disgraced Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner Eyes NYC Council Run

TERRIFYING: Hundreds Of Deadly Virus Samples That Can Be Weaponized Go Missing From Lab

3 Jews Shot By Arabs In Shechem On The Way To Kever Yosef

WATCH: Turban of HaRav Ovadia, Z’TL, Is Placed On HaRav Dovid’s Head, Inaugurating Him As Chief Rabbi

Karmiel Stabbing Attack Is Being Investigated As An Act Of Terror

Bnei Brak Car Ramming Declared A Terror Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network