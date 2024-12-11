WORLDWIDE OUTAGE: WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Hit By Massive Outages

WhatsApp is currently experiencing severe outages, leaving millions of users unable to send or receive messages. Reports indicate that other Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, are also suffering from sporadic downtime since 1 PM. These outages have been ongoing intermittently and are reportedly affecting users across the globe, leading to widespread frustration and disruption.

Meta, the parent company of all three platforms, has yet to release an official statement addressing the root cause of these outages.