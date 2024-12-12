INFERNO IN FLATBUSH: Massive Wind-Driven Fire Engulfs Home, Roof Collapse Adds to Chaos

A massive fire erupted at a home on 1838 E 4th Street between Quentin Road and Kings Highway on Thursday afternoon, quickly spreading to two neighboring houses and turning the block into a scene of chaos.

The blaze began around 2:15 PM in a home that was reportedly vacant and under construction. Within minutes, strong winds fueled the flames, transforming the fire into a raging inferno. The intensity of the blaze caused the roof of the original house to collapse.

The FDNY initially feared that firefighters were trapped inside, but it was later confirmed that all personnel were safe. In response to the dangerous conditions, all firefighters were immediately pulled from the building.

Emergency services were on high alert, with Flatbush Hatzolah standing by to assist if needed. Flatbush Shomrim worked alongside the FDNY and NYPD to manage street closures and secure the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

