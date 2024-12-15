BD”E: Rav Shlomo Zalman Singer Zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of PTI, Niftar At 90

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Shlomo Zalman Singer zt”l, the beloved rosh yeshiva and founder Yeshiva Ner Boruch – Passaic Torah Institute (PTI). The rosh yeshiva, who impacted thousands throughout his half-century in chinuch and harbotzas torah, was 90 years old.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1933, Rabbi Singer’s journey reflected the growth of Jewish America. Raised on New York’s Lower East Side, he was a neighbor and talmid of Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, later continuing his learning under Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l in Lakewood. In 1966, he moved to Passaic, where he became a chazzan and rebbi, eventually founding PTI in 1996.

PTI, which began humbly in Rabbi Singer’s living room, grew into a vibrant yeshiva that emphasizes limud hatorah while welcoming learners from all backgrounds. Rabbi Singer often said, “Every Jew belongs in yeshiva,” a motto that shaped his work and inspired countless individuals.

Rabbi Singer was deeply loved for his warmth, positivity, and unwavering belief in others. His shiurim and leadership energized the Passaic kehilla for over five decades, and his influence extended far beyond the yeshiva walls.

“He made people feel grand,” said a talmid. “In his presence, you felt like you could conquer the world.”

The rosh yeshiva is survived by his family, including his son-in-law and PTI’s Assistant Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Boruch Bodenheim, who described him as a living example of the vitality and joy that come from limud hatorah.

The levaya will be held on Sunday at 11:00 AM at PTI, located at 441 Passaic Avenue, with auxiliary seating provided in a heated tent. Kevurah (burial) will follow at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton.

The family will be sitting shiva at 39 Crescent Avenue, Passaic, NJ.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

