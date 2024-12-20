CROWN HEIGHTS: NYC Council Renames Portion Of President Street To “Lubavitcher Rebbe Way”

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to rename a portion of President Street in Brooklyn to “Lubavitcher Rebbe Way” in honor of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the revered leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

“Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was the seventh leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and one of the most transformative figures in modern Jewish history,” said City Council Member Crystal Hudson, who introduced the legislation.

She detailed the Rebbe’s remarkable journey, noting that he arrived in the United States in 1941 after escaping the Holocaust. During his decades of leadership, the Rebbe spearheaded Chabad-Lubavitch’s global expansion, establishing a wide array of institutions, including schools, shuls, care homes, and rehabilitation centers.

“His ability to meet people where they were—engaging them with warmth and heartfelt communication regardless of their background or status—set him apart,” Hudson said.

The renamed block of President Street is located between Brooklyn and New York Avenues, holds historical importance, as it was where the Rebbe’s home was located.

Yaakov Berhman, a representative for Chabad’s public relations, praised the council’s decision. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Today, the @NYCCouncil officially named President Street, located between Brooklyn and New York Avenues, as ‘Lubavitcher Rebbe Way.’ This is the block where the Rebbe lived during his leadership and where his home remains as a sacred place of prayer and inspiration.”

Berhman, who delivered the invocation at the City Council session, expressed gratitude to Hudson for her leadership and tribute to the Rebbe.

