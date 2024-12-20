DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Chicago Police Release Bodycam Video Of Firefight With Terrorist Who Shot Orthodox Jewish Man

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released harrowing bodycam footage on Thursday of the dramatic confrontation between Chicago Police officers and a the illegal Muslim terrorist who shot a Jewish man on his way to shul on a Shabbos morning in West Rogers Park.

The incident began on the morning of October 26, one day after Simchas Torah, when 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old Jewish man in the shoulder as the victim walked to shul along the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue. First responders arriving at the scene were met with gunfire, as Abdallahi allegedly opened fire on them, striking an ambulance but miraculously injuring no officers or paramedics.

Police returned fire, hitting Abdallahi multiple times. The newly released bodycam footage shows officers chasing the suspect as he fled down Washtenaw Avenue near Farwell. In a tense standoff outside a bungalow on the corner, Abdallahi is seen lying on the ground in a maroon sweatshirt, still moving. Officers ordered him to place his hands on his abdomen before firing additional shots.

The suburban street, typically quiet, was suddenly transformed into a chaotic battleground. Residents took cover as bullets flew, and officers sought shelter behind vehicles, including a black pickup truck parked nearby. The footage concludes with officers confiscating a firearm from Abdallahi and rendering aid as he lay on the sidewalk, blood pooling beneath him and fallen leaves scattered on his clothing.

It took the city of Chicago a week before they even called this a “hate crime” let alone a terror attack, even as YWN published video footage of the terrorist yelling “Allah Akbar” as he shot at paramedics and police.

[YWN EDITORIAL: Woke Chicago Mayor’s And PD’s Deafening Silence On Anti-Semitic Violence – And That Of Jewish Orgs]

Initially, Abdallahi faced multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling later announced additional charges of hate crime and terrorism after further investigation determined that Abdallahi had targeted the victim for being Jewish.

On November 15, Abdallahi was transferred from Ascension St. Francis Hospital to the Cook County Jail’s Cermak Health Services. But just two weeks later, on November 30, he was found unresponsive during a routine check by jail staff, having hanged himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, concluding the case.

Authorities said data from Abdallahi’s phone showed extensive planning and antisemitic motivations. He reportedly saved the locations of shuls on multiple occasions in the days before the attack and conducted internet searches for “Jewish Community Center” and a suburban gun store. Prosecutors also stated that his phone contained over 100 antisemitic and pro-Hamas images and videos.

