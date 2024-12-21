Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN GERMANY: 5 Killed And 200 Injured In Ramming Attack At X-Mas Market

"Remigration" is written on a banner at a demonstration by right-wing groups in Magdeburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (dpa via AP)

Germans on Saturday mourned the victims of a terror attack in which authorities say a doctor drove into a busy outdoor X-Mas market, killing five people, injuring 200 others.

The attack Friday evening in Magdeburg, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin, killed a 9-year-old and four adults and injured 41 people badly enough that authorities warned the death toll could rise.

The driver, a 50-year-old doctor who immigrated from Saudi Arabia in 2006, surrendered to police at the scene. He’s being investigated for five counts of suspected murder and 205 counts of suspected attempted murder, prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens said at a news conference.

Police haven’t publicly named the suspect, but several German news outlets identified him as Taleb A., withholding his last name in line with privacy laws, and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

Describing himself as a former Muslim, the suspect appears to have been an active user of the social media platform X, sharing dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes, criticizing the religion and congratulating Muslims who had left the faith.

He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he referred to as the “Islamification of Europe.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WHAT A MESS: Top-Ranked Uniformed NYPD Officer Resigns Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations

TERROR IN GERMANY: 5 Killed And 200 Injured In Ramming Attack At X-Mas Market

Biden Signs Bill That Averts a Government Shutdown and Brings a Close to Days of Washington Upheaval

Guatemalan Authorities Raid Lev Tahor Cult, Take 160 Kids, Teens Into Custody

Dozens Injured: Houthi Ballistic Missile From Yemen Explodes In Tel Aviv-Yaffo

ATTACKED FOR THIRD TIME! Chabad Girls School In Toronto Shot For THIRD TIME

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Chicago Police Release Bodycam Video Of Firefight With Terrorist Who Shot Orthodox Jewish Man

CROWN HEIGHTS: NYC Council Renames Portion Of President Street To “Lubavitcher Rebbe Way”

GAZA: Progress Made in Israel-Hamas Talks, But Agreement Still Weeks Away, Officials Say

ARRESTED: Suspect Apprehended in Brutal Stabbing of Jewish Man in Crown Heights

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network