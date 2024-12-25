Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Stunning Photos Show Lava Erupting From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch as an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)

One of the world’s most active volcanoes spewed lava into the air for a second straight day on Tuesday.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has stayed within the mountain’s summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No homes were threatened.

Molten rock began shooting from the volcano before dawn on Monday when fissures opened in the caldera floor and propelled lava 295 feet (90 meters) into the air. The red liquid formed tall fountains and then spread across 650 acres (263 hectares). The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory estimated the lava was about 1 yard (1 meter) thick.

Scientists expect activity to fluctuate in the coming days. The lava paused Monday afternoon but fountains reemerged Tuesday morning.

The eruption occurred in an area that’s been closed to the public since 2007 due to hazards including crater wall instability and rockfalls. Visitors to the park were able to watch the foundations at a distance from an overlook spot.

This eruption is the sixth in Kilauea’s summit caldera since 2020.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September.

(AP)



