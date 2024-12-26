Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
New York Taxi Driver Hits 6 Pedestrians In Manhattan, 3 Taken To Hospital


A taxicab hit six pedestrians in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, police said, with three people — including a 9-year-old boy — transported to hospitals for their injuries.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said the taxi driver may have suffered a medical episode, but that the investigation had yet to confirm that.

Two people, including the 9-year-old boy, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the spokesperson said. The other three people who were hit by the taxi refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.

The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square around 4 p.m. and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said, adding that the driver remained at the scene.

Video footage at the scene showed a damaged yellow taxi on the sidewalk cordoned off by police tape. The car’s front bumper appeared to have fallen off. The taxi was towed away later in the evening.

(AP)



