MAYHEM IN MAGA: Infighting Erupts Over Foreign Worker Visas, Splitting Trump Loyalists

A growing rift within the MAGA movement has emerged over the issue of skilled foreign worker visas, exposing sharp divisions between President-elect Donald Trump and some of his most vocal supporters, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon. The internal feud has spilled into public view, with tech billionaire Elon Musk at the center of the controversy.

Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire skilled workers from abroad. His comments put him at odds with Bannon and a significant portion of the MAGA base that views such programs as detrimental to American workers. “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump wrote on social media. He added, “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

Trump’s remarks immediately drew backlash from conservative factions, many of whom had spent days engaged in heated exchanges with Musk and venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy over immigration policy. Bannon, one of the most vocal opponents of foreign worker visa programs, lashed out at Musk on his War Room podcast, calling him a “manchild” and accusing him of promoting policies that show “contempt for Americans.”

Musk, never one to back down, escalated the confrontation with an expletive-laden post on X. “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and [EXPLETIVE] YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend,” Musk wrote.

Bannon fired back, ridiculing Musk for “punching down” and accusing Silicon Valley elites of exploiting visa programs to undercut American wages. “The H-1B visa program is a total and complete scam concocted by the Lords of Easy Money on Wall Street and the oligarchs in Silicon Valley,” Bannon said. “There’s a darker element to it today. A contempt of America in American citizens, and we’re not going to tolerate it.”

Adding to the chaos, several conservative influencers who criticized Musk’s immigration stance reported losing access to premium features on X. At least 14 prominent right-wing accounts said their blue verification badges were revoked, limiting their ability to monetize content. The move led to accusations of censorship and retaliation by Musk, further inflaming tensions within the GOP.

The dispute spilled over to Fox News, where Fox & Friends Weekend hosts cautiously addressed the controversy. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that Trump’s reversal on visas had left many MAGA supporters “confused.” Charlie Hurt acknowledged that while figures like Musk may benefit the U.S., visa programs have often been abused. “The problem with the program is that it’s been turned into a system designed to get cheaper labor,” Hurt said.

Campos-Duffy suggested that limiting visas to only the most exceptional candidates would force tech companies to pay higher wages to American workers. “Big Tech bosses may have to make a little less money and pay their workers a little better,” she remarked.

As the debate rages on, it highlights the widening fault lines within the GOP over immigration policy. Trump’s endorsement of H-1B visas reflects a pragmatic approach rooted in his business background, but it risks alienating the nationalist, anti-immigration wing of his base—a faction that has been instrumental to his political rise.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)