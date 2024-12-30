Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Ambushes Kill Dozens Of Terrorists In Northern Gaza


In a series of overnight operations, the IDF ambushed and killed dozens of terror operatives in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza. The IDF released footage showing armed terrorists running before being eliminated.

Read more about this story here. 



