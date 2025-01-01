LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

A fiery explosion outside Trump Las Vegas on Wednesday has ignited a sweeping investigation by authorities, who are treating the incident as a possible act of terror. The explosion, involving a Tesla Cybertruck, rocked the entrance of the iconic hotel, sending shockwaves through the city and raising immediate concerns about safety and security.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cordoned off the area, urging the public to stay clear of the site as investigators combed through the charred remains of the vehicle. While the flames were extinguished, the unsettling questions surrounding the explosion have only intensified.

According to officials, the driver of the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area before the vehicle suddenly erupted into flames. The driver, believed to be the only fatality, died at the scene. Seven bystanders sustained minor injuries from the blast’s shockwave, though none were reported to be in critical condition.

The cause of the explosion remains a mystery. Investigators are painstakingly analyzing whether the incident stemmed from a malfunction within the electric vehicle or if external forces triggered the deadly blast. An official briefed on the investigation disclosed to ABC News that the Cybertruck was loaded with fireworks-style mortars, heightening fears that the explosion may have been deliberate.

“Until we can rule out other possibilities, we are treating this as a potential criminal act and a possible terror attack,” an official said.

Authorities are racing to uncover whether the driver intended to detonate the explosives and, if so, why the Trump property was targeted.

Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill attempted to reassure the public. “We believe everything is safe now,” he stated during a press briefing. “But we don’t know what we don’t know. The investigation is far from over.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo, a car-renting app.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the vehicle was loaded with Explosives including fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel. Most disturbing in their report is that they say they were all connected to a “detonation system.”

That sure seems like a straight-up car bombing.

Law enforcement currently assesses that the explosion was most likely intentional. Curiously, the Cybertruck was rented through the Turo app – the same platform used by the New Orleans terrorist who killed 15 people and injured dozens early Wednesday morning.

