Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NYC MASS SHOOTING: 10 People Wounded Outside Queens Nightclub

In this grab taken from a video provided by the New York Police Department, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, centre, speaks to the media during a press conference in New York, early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, the day after a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens. (NYPD via AP)

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds. Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Rivera said.

Six females and four males were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network