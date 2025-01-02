SUSPICIOUS: Cybertruck Bomber And New Orleans Terrorist Both Served at Same U.S. Army Base

The bomber who detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as 37-year-old Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger, raising concerns about potential links to recent terrorist activity in the United States.

Senior law enforcement sources confirmed Livelsberger’s identity to KOAA and KTNV, though officials have yet to publicly name him. Livelsberger, who served over 19 years in the Army, including 18 with Special Forces, died in the explosion that rocked the hotel’s valet area early Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred just hours after another high-profile terrorist act in New Orleans, where Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens. Both attackers had rented their vehicles through an app called Turo—an alarming detail that has prompted investigators to explore potential connections between the two incidents.

Authorities revealed that Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck in Colorado Springs through the Turo app before driving to Las Vegas. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle parked outside the Trump International Hotel moments before it exploded at 8:40 a.m., sending debris flying and igniting fears of further attacks. The truck’s robust frame is believed to have contained much of the blast, preventing additional casualties.

Investigators later discovered fireworks mortars, canisters, and explosive devices packed in the truck bed, though the method of detonation remains under investigation.

FBI agents raided a Colorado Springs townhome associated with Livelsberger late Wednesday night, escorting neighbors away from the area as they searched the property. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the operation, and authorities assured the public that no ongoing threat remains.

Livelsberger’s military background has drawn additional scrutiny, as he previously served at the same base as Jabbar, the perpetrator of the New Orleans massacre. Jabbar, a U.S. veteran allegedly linked to ISIS, rammed a pickup truck—bearing an ISIS flag—into crowds celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. Authorities are investigating whether Jabbar and Livelsberger had any prior association.

“Do I think it’s a coincidence? I don’t know,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference. “We’re absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans.”

In New Orleans, authorities found additional explosive devices and firearms at the crash site and believe Jabbar may have had accomplices. FBI field offices across multiple states are pursuing leads to determine whether a broader plot is unfolding.

Some officials speculate that Livelsberger may have deliberately chosen a Cybertruck—designed by Elon Musk—to target Trump’s hotel, potentially sending a political message. Musk’s association with President-elect Donald Trump has fueled theories regarding the bomber’s intent.

“It’s a Tesla truck, we know Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump hotel—so there’s obviously something to look at,” McMahill noted.

Trump responded to the attack with characteristic passion, blaming lax border security and ineffective leadership. “Our country is a disaster,” he posted on Truth Social. “Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The car-sharing company Turo, through which both attackers rented their vehicles, expressed heartbreak over the tragedies.

“We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents,” a Turo spokesperson said. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)