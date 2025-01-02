Become a USA Accountant While in ISRAEL! – With PCS

Are you ready to step into a lucrative, stable career?

The PCS/FDU Masters in Accounting program offers you the opportunity to earn a world-class degree while living in Israel.

Why Choose PCS/FDU?

Prestigious Rankings: Ranked among the Best Masters in Accounting by Eduniversal 2024 and recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Universities in 2024 .

Ranked among the Best Masters in Accounting by Eduniversal 2024 and recognized by Forbes as one of the . Proven Success: 98% job placement rate in the USA, with graduates securing roles at top national firms, and advancing to positions as controllers and CFOs.

98% job placement rate in the USA, with graduates securing roles at top national firms, and advancing to positions as controllers and CFOs. Flexible Options: Remote option available for out-of-town students

Convenient for American students that would like a daytime program.

Yeshiva & Seminary Credits Accepted

Virtual Open House:

📅 Tuesday, January 7, 2025

🕐 1:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM Israel Time

💻 Email [email protected] to receive login details.

Unmatched Placement Advantage:

Access to 8 placement directors dedicated to your success.

dedicated to your success. Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms.

Benefit from the vast PCS/Agudath Israel network.

For More Information: