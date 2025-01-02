Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Become a USA Accountant While in ISRAEL! – With PCS

Communicated Content

Are you ready to step into a lucrative, stable career?
The PCS/FDU Masters in Accounting program offers you the opportunity to earn a world-class degree while living in Israel.

Why Choose PCS/FDU?

  • Prestigious Rankings: Ranked among the Best Masters in Accounting by Eduniversal 2024 and recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Universities in 2024.
  • Proven Success: 98% job placement rate in the USA, with graduates securing roles at top national firms, and advancing to positions as controllers and CFOs.
  • Flexible Options: Remote option available for out-of-town students

Convenient for American students that would like a daytime program.

Yeshiva & Seminary Credits Accepted

Virtual Open House:
📅 Tuesday, January 7, 2025
🕐 1:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM Israel Time
💻 Email [email protected] to receive login details.

Unmatched Placement Advantage:

  • Access to 8 placement directors dedicated to your success.
  • Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms.
  • Benefit from the vast PCS/Agudath Israel network.

For More Information:




Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network