RETURN OF THE MASK? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Explode Across the U.S. As Doctors Warn Of “Quad-Demic”

Andrew Harnik—AP

The U.S. is grappling with a surge of four major viruses—flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus—as millions return to work and school after the holiday season, according to new data.

Health experts warn that the coming weeks could see further spikes as the country enters peak flu season. Norovirus cases are at their highest for this time of year since 2012, while RSV hospitalizations have jumped nearly 40% in just two weeks.

So far, 3.1 million Americans have been infected by the flu, with 1,500 deaths and 37,000 hospitalizations reported. COVID-19 cases are estimated between 2.5 to 4.4 million since October, resulting in up to 13,000 deaths.

In response, hospitals in Wisconsin, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Indiana have reinstated mask mandates. New York City officials are urging residents to consider wearing masks on public transport.

Experts blame holiday gatherings and weakened immunity from past lockdowns for the surge, cautioning that viral activity may remain high through January and February.

