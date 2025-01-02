Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NJ Drivers Brace For Double Whammy Of Bridge, Tunnel Toll Hike And Congestion Pricing


Port Authority announced that new toll rates will go into effect starting this Sunday, Jan. 5. The toll to enter New York via the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges, and the Outerbridge crossing will increase $0.68. Drivers using EZ-Pass will pay $16.06 instead of $15.38 during peak hours and $14.06 instead of $13.38 during non-peak hours.

Some of these drivers are also going to be impacted by congestion pricing, which starts the same day. This measure will affect any driver entering what is being called the Central Business District (CBD), which stretches from 60th Street in Manhattan and below, all the way down to the southern tip of the Financial District.

The newly reduced peak toll will be $9.



