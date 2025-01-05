Snowstorm Update: Lakewood Township Urges Residents to Move Cars and Clear Roads for Effective Snow Removal

With a snowstorm expected in the Lakewood area during the Sunday evening/Monday morning hours, the Lakewood Township Department of Public Works (DPW) urges residents to move all parked vehicles; bulk trash; and anything else – where possible – off the roads this evening in order to enable the snow removal process to proceed as quickly and effectively as possible.

There will be regular trash/recycling pickup on Monday. Residents in Zone 1 (whose trash pickup is on Monday) should leave their trash cans out as usual and remove them from the road as soon as possible once the trash has been picked up.

DPW Director Phil Roux explains that vehicles and other impediments should be moved onto driveways, lawns or any other private property that do not get plowed by DPW. The Police and Code Enforcement Departments will not issue any tickets or fines due to vehicles being parked on private property, starting Sunday evening, through Monday afternoon.

Lakewood Township has both a robust DPW snow clearing crew and fleet, as well as additional crews and fleets hired by the Township as independent contractors, on the roads around the clock during snowstorms. It is imperative that they have clear access to the roads, so that they can do their jobs as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“As any resident can attest, Lakewood’s snow clearing service has exponentially improved in recent years into a true, top-notch process,” says Mayor Ray Coles. “We thank residents for their continued cooperation throughout the process, so that we can efficiently get life back to normal and improve road safety to best of our ability.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)