NOT ENOUGH POPCORN: CNN’s Kate Bolduan Snaps “Zip It!” At Conservative In Explosive On-Air Clash [VIDEO]


CNN anchor Kate Bolduan clashed with conservative political commentator Scott Jennings during a heated segment on Monday, culminating in Bolduan telling Jennings to “zip it” as tensions flared over discussions of January 6 and President Joe Biden’s record.

The fiery exchange erupted during a debate on the legacy of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s political resurgence. Bolduan pressed Jennings on the apparent shift within the Republican Party since January 6, observing, “You can play all the soundbites from the days after [the riot] when you heard Republicans blaming Donald Trump… And four years later, we are here.”

Jennings, defending Trump’s comeback, countered, “In the United States, the people decide. And because of the disastrous four years that came after Donald Trump, the people decided to return Donald Trump to power.” He went on to argue that voters weighed Biden’s decisions just as heavily as Trump’s controversies.

Bolduan fired back, pointing out that January 6 was an attempt to undermine the very process Jennings praised. The conversation grew more contentious as CNN contributor Bakari Sellers joined in, insisting on the economic gains under Biden and lower net migration at the border.

Jennings dismissed the points, insisting inflation and crime rates were still problematic, sparking a rapid-fire exchange between Sellers and Jennings over economic data. Bolduan repeatedly tried to steer the conversation back on track but ultimately cut off Jennings, exclaiming, “Zip it!”

Jennings, undeterred, accused Bolduan and Sellers of presenting a distorted view of the country, to which Bolduan retorted, “I’m painting stop talking! That’s what I’m painting.”

