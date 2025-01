SUFFERN: A motor vehicle accident on Route 202 near Lime Kiln Road left one person trapped in an overturned vehicle, later extricated by emergency responders. Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, Ramapo Police, and the Suffern and Tallman Fire Departments were on the scene. Injuries have been reported.

