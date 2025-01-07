NYC: Antisemitic Hate Crimes Exploded In 2024 – Outnumber All Other Hate Attacks Combined

Newly released data from the New York Police Department (NYPD) reveals that antisemitic hate crimes have reached an unprecedented level in 2024, surpassing all other categories of hate crimes combined. The statistics paint a troubling picture, with 345 reported antisemitic incidents—marking a 7% increase from the previous year.

According to the NYPD’s End of Year (EOY) 2024 report, anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for more than half of the city’s total hate crimes. This staggering figure far exceeded hate crimes targeting other groups, including Asian (35), Black (38), Muslim (43), and LGBTQ+ (78). In total, 641 hate crimes were reported across the city, with antisemitic incidents making up over 53% of the total.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine expressed alarm at the findings, emphasizing the disproportionate nature of the attacks.

“Antisemitic hate crimes reached an all-time high of 345. More than all other categories of animus combined,” Levine noted in a social media post. “Jewish New Yorkers are approximately 12% of the city. This is why Jewish NYers are sounding the alarm. We can’t accept this as normal.”

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein echoed Levine’s concerns, linking the surge to broader social and political factors.

“Still wondering why Jews don’t feel safe in New York City? Anti-Jewish hate crimes outnumbered those against all other groups COMBINED in 2024,” Eichenstein wrote. “This is what happens when ‘globalizing the intifada’ is allowed to fester.”

The rise in antisemitic hate crimes follows a pattern observed over recent years. While hate crimes targeting other groups, such as the Asian and Black communities, saw significant declines of 33% and 30% respectively, antisemitic incidents continued to climb. Muslim hate crimes also saw a dramatic increase of 65%, with 43 reported incidents.

The overall number of hate crimes in New York City decreased by 4% from 2023 to 2024. However, the disproportionate rise in antisemitic incidents has raised serious concerns among Jewish communities and civil rights organizations.

Jewish leaders and advocacy groups are urging city and state officials to take immediate action to address the spike in antisemitic hate crimes. Proposals include increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, enhanced community outreach programs, and stronger penalties for hate-related offenses.

