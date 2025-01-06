Skip to content
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow Storm Hits East Coast
January 6, 2025
6:15 pm
No Comments
A snowplow clears the area as snow blankets Capitol Hill ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Ice encases tree branches in downtown Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Workers clear the plaza at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
National Park Service workers shovel a pathway during a winter storm at the White House, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Snow falls during a winter storm at the White House, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Snow falls at the Capitol ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Snow covers homes during a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Workers clear steps at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Workers clear steps at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Flags fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter during a winter snow storm at Union Station in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Carter died at age 100. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People engage in a snowball fight during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The White House is pictured during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Capitol is pictured as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People engage in a snowball fight as U.S. flags, along the base of the Washington Monument, fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person clears off a car during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person walks his dog in view of the Capitol during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Horses in a field dig through the ice and snow for grass during a winter storm in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Tony Savage, who works for the city of Annapolis, clears snow along the City Dock in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
A person holds an umbrella as they walk during a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A pedestrian makes their way though a tunnel along the snow-covered Monon Trail in Carmel, Ind., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Traffic makes it way on snow-covered U.S. 31 in Carmel, Ind., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A walker pauses to take a photo as she walks along the snow-covered Monon Trail in Carmel, Ind., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Dave Thomasson uses an electric snowblower to clear his driveway in the Webster Oaks subdivision of Webster Groves, Mo. as residents started clearing a path on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Jagmeet Singh, a manager at Clifton Market, shovels the sidewalk in front of the store during a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Heavy snow falls as a person walks along U.S. Route 42 in Florence, Ky., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A snowplow clears the area as snow blankets Capitol Hill ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Capitol is seen through a security fence as snow blankets Capitol Hill ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Popular Posts
HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza; 10th Soldier From Community of Eli
January 6, 2025
1 Comment
IT’S OFFICIAL: Vice President Kamala Harris Certifies Donald Trump’s 2024 Election Victory
January 6, 2025
5 Comments
BMG Holds Hanachas Even Hapina For New Apartment Building Complex Near Yeshiva [VIDEOS]
January 6, 2025
SUBWAY STALKER: Serial Offender With 87 Arrests Nabbed After Stabbings Rock NYC Transit
January 6, 2025
3 Comments
FAR ROCKAWAY: Community Gathers to Welcome New Commanding Officer of the 101st Precinct
January 6, 2025
TRUDEAU TOSSED: Canada’s Leftist Prime Minister Announces His Resignation As Discontent Grows
January 6, 2025
2 Comments
HORRFIYING: 8-Year-Old Watched His Father Get Murdered In Terror Attack
January 6, 2025
Syrian Jewish Chief Rabbi Appeals to New Syrian Leader to Protect Historic Jewish Sites and Community
January 6, 2025
2 Comments
PMO: Hamas Did Not Provide Any Hostage List
January 6, 2025
1 Comment
Hamas Fires 3 Rockets, Sderot Home Of Chabad Shluchim Hit For 3rd Time
January 6, 2025
1 Comment
