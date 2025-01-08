TEHILLIM: Young Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Airmont

A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on New County Road near Route 59 in Airmont on Wednesday afternoon.

Rockland Hatzoloh paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the child in traumatic arrest to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was stabilized and then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for advanced treatment. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

All are urgently asked to daven for Shulem Eliezer Hakohen ben Hana, who is in dire need of rachamei shamayim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)