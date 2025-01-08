Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Credit Suisse’s Nazi Secrets Unveiled: US Senate Uncovers Shocking Evidence of Concealed Accounts

FILE - The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

Evidence has surfaced revealing that Credit Suisse, now part of UBS, withheld records of Nazi-linked bank accounts during earlier investigations, according to the Senate Budget Committee. The newly discovered accounts were found in tens of thousands of documents not previously disclosed.

The probe intensified after a whistleblower reported the dismissal of Neil Barofsky, an ombudsman overseeing Credit Suisse’s internal investigation. Barofsky has since been reinstated, and his findings have shed new light on the bank’s historical ties to Nazi-era accounts.

Sen. Chuck Grassley condemned Credit Suisse’s actions, saying, “Our investigation has dug up more than just stones—we’ve found boulders. Credit Suisse hid additional evidence of Nazi ties for years and even tried to conceal information from our congressional investigation.” Grassley stressed the need to preserve these records for future generations.

Maram Stern of the World Jewish Congress praised the Senate’s efforts, adding, “As we approach the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, we must leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth about those who financed the Nazi killing machine.”

The investigation began after the Simon Wiesenthal Center flagged foreign banks suspected of maintaining Nazi-affiliated accounts post-World War II. Credit Suisse initially cooperated but fired Barofsky in 2022, prompting further scrutiny.

UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse in 2023, pledged full transparency. “We are committed to a thorough review,” a UBS spokesperson said.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse vowed the inquiry would continue, stressing the importance of holding institutions accountable for their role in history’s darkest chapters.

