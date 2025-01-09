UNPRECEDENTED DISASTER: Wildfires Continue Tearing Across Los Angeles As Officials Fumble Response

At least five people are dead, with officials warning the toll will rise, as massive wildfires continue to devastate Southern California. The Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, forcing over 180,000 people to evacuate – and they are still at 0% containment, meaning firefighters still have no control over them. And as the disaster continues to unfold, questions about preparedness and leadership dominate the conversation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the destruction as catastrophic, saying, “Some areas look like a bomb was dropped. Unfortunately, I think the death toll will rise.” Luna added that search efforts have been delayed by the intensity of the fires and hazardous conditions.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has come under heavy criticism for being in Ghana during critical fire warnings. When asked about her absence and the city’s preparedness, Bass responded defensively: “We have to save lives and homes. Rest assured, when this is done, we will evaluate what worked and what didn’t.”

A reporter pressed her further, saying, “Homes burned to the ground without a single fire engine in sight. What explains this lack of preparation and response?” Bass insisted her focus remained on protecting lives, sidestepping questions about fire budget cuts. “I don’t believe reduced funding impacted our response,” she said, adding, “This is not the time to talk about budgets.”

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration on Wednesday, promising additional support. However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted that California’s leaders had made “few requests” for military assistance. “The fires are significant,” Austin said, “and we stand ready to surge capability quickly if requested.”

The state’s hesitation to request help has delayed much-needed resources, including firefighting aircraft and personnel. While two Modular Air Fire Fighting System units and 10 Navy helicopters have been deployed, winds have grounded many operations, hampering efforts to control the fires.

The fires, which have burned over 27,000 acres, are expected to cause economic losses exceeding $50 billion, with insured damages already surpassing $20 billion. “This could be the most expensive fire in U.S. history,” noted a report by JPMorgan Chase. Public Works Director Mark Pestrella warned of major damage to utilities, adding, “Water quality is poor, and ash and debris pose a toxic hazard.”

Meteorologist Ariel Cohen cautioned that winds will intensify again tonight. “We’re far from out of the woods,” he said. “These winds could lead to more explosive fire behavior and continued threats to life and property.”

As Los Angeles struggles to manage its most destructive fire season, frustration is mounting. Officials have promised investigations once the fires are under control, but for now, thousands of residents remain displaced, their futures uncertain, as the flames continue to rage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)