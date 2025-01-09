Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UNPRECEDENTED DISASTER: Wildfires Continue Tearing Across Los Angeles As Officials Fumble Response

The Eaton Fire engulfs a property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

At least five people are dead, with officials warning the toll will rise, as massive wildfires continue to devastate Southern California. The Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, forcing over 180,000 people to evacuate – and they are still at 0% containment, meaning firefighters still have no control over them. And as the disaster continues to unfold, questions about preparedness and leadership dominate the conversation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the destruction as catastrophic, saying, “Some areas look like a bomb was dropped. Unfortunately, I think the death toll will rise.” Luna added that search efforts have been delayed by the intensity of the fires and hazardous conditions.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has come under heavy criticism for being in Ghana during critical fire warnings. When asked about her absence and the city’s preparedness, Bass responded defensively: “We have to save lives and homes. Rest assured, when this is done, we will evaluate what worked and what didn’t.”

A reporter pressed her further, saying, “Homes burned to the ground without a single fire engine in sight. What explains this lack of preparation and response?” Bass insisted her focus remained on protecting lives, sidestepping questions about fire budget cuts. “I don’t believe reduced funding impacted our response,” she said, adding, “This is not the time to talk about budgets.”

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration on Wednesday, promising additional support. However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted that California’s leaders had made “few requests” for military assistance. “The fires are significant,” Austin said, “and we stand ready to surge capability quickly if requested.”

The state’s hesitation to request help has delayed much-needed resources, including firefighting aircraft and personnel. While two Modular Air Fire Fighting System units and 10 Navy helicopters have been deployed, winds have grounded many operations, hampering efforts to control the fires.

The fires, which have burned over 27,000 acres, are expected to cause economic losses exceeding $50 billion, with insured damages already surpassing $20 billion. “This could be the most expensive fire in U.S. history,” noted a report by JPMorgan Chase. Public Works Director Mark Pestrella warned of major damage to utilities, adding, “Water quality is poor, and ash and debris pose a toxic hazard.”

Meteorologist Ariel Cohen cautioned that winds will intensify again tonight. “We’re far from out of the woods,” he said. “These winds could lead to more explosive fire behavior and continued threats to life and property.”

As Los Angeles struggles to manage its most destructive fire season, frustration is mounting. Officials have promised investigations once the fires are under control, but for now, thousands of residents remain displaced, their futures uncertain, as the flames continue to rage.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Pedestrians help a firefighter stretch a hose as an apartment building burns, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Topanga Canyon inhabitants look on as the Palisades Fire burns in the hills between Pacific Palisades and Malibu Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Topanga, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
The Palisades Fire burns houses in the hill next to the Getty Villa Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Fallon Prockiw-Kline gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
A house burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
ADDS THE NAME OF A PERSON – Zuhayr Khan cuts down bushes as structures are seen on fire during the Eaton fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Structures are on fire during the Eaton fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
The Eaton Fire burns a Bank Of America branch Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Residents embrace outside of a burning property as the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters work inside a burned structure while battling the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
People watch as the Eaton Fire destroys a neigborhood Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The Eaton Fire engulfs a property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Firefighters protect a structure as the Eaton Fire advances Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Thick heavy smoke from wildfires passes over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A man walks his bike among the ruins left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



  1. ובכן תן פחדך…על כל מעשיך…וייראוך כל המעשים…ושמך נורא על כל מה שבראת

