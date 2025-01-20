Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump’s Inauguration As The 47th President Of The United States

President Joe Biden looks on as he and first lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Donald J. Trump is set to be inaugurated today as the 47th president of the United States, completing a historic and unlikely return to the White House.

The inauguration ceremony is taking place at the U.S. Capitol, featuring speeches, performances, and other traditional proceedings.

DISCLAIMER: Some portions of the event are expected to include kol isha. The livestream will be temporarily paused during moments of kol isha and will resume once those segments conclude. Viewers are advised to exercise discretion.



