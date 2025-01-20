Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BIDEN CRIME FAMILY: Joe Pardons Family Members 30 Minutes Before End Of Presidency

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden issued pardons to several close family members Monday in the final minutes of his presidency.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden,” he continued. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”



