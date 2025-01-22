Trump Warns Putin: Make a Deal to End Ukraine War or Face Tariffs

President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine or face severe economic penalties, including taxes, tariffs, and sanctions.

In a Truth Social post, Trump highlighted his “love” for the Russian people and a historically “very good relationship” with Putin but warned of impending consequences if a resolution is not reached.

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin – and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX,” Trump wrote. He praised Russia’s contributions during World War II, noting their immense sacrifices.

However, Trump made it clear that action would follow if Russia did not cooperate. “All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE,” he stated.

He outlined the potential repercussions, saying, “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better.”

Trump’s remarks represent a shift from his previous stance, where he placed partial blame on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the conflict. Now, Trump is positioning himself as a potential peace broker, urging immediate negotiations to prevent further loss of life.

The war in Ukraine began in February 2022 following a large-scale invasion by Russian forces under Putin’s directive. The conflict has resulted in widespread devastation and massive casualties. The U.S. has been a key ally to Ukraine, providing billions in military aid and imposing sanctions on Russia in coordination with NATO allies.

Trump’s call for an end to the conflict underscores his assertion that the war would not have occurred under his leadership, a claim he frequently reiterates in public appearances.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)