Ari Fuld’s Murderer Set To Be Freed As Part Of Hostage Release Deal

Israeli-American Ari Fuld, H’yd, was murdered six years ago by a teenage Palestinian, Khalil Yusef Jabarin.

Fuld, z’l, died a hero as he managed to shoot Jabarin after he was stabbed, saving other people from being wounded or killed.

However, Jabarin survived the shooting and was evacuated to the hospital. He was later convicted of Fuld’s murder and received a life sentence.

But now Jabarin is slated to be freed in several weeks as part of the hostage deal.

Arutz Sheva spoke to Eitan Fuld about how the family received the news of the release of Ari’s murderer:

