EVERYTHING WILL BE REVEALED: Trump Signs Order To Declassify Files On JFK, RFK And MLK Assassinations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to declassify government files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

While signing the order, Trump declared, “Everything will be revealed,” and handed the signing pen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting for this for decades,” Trump added.

Trump had previously promised to release all records related to JFK’s 1963 assassination in Dallas, an event that remains shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories. The shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, was killed shortly after his arrest, fueling decades of speculation about the events surrounding the assassination.

While much of the material on JFK’s death has already been released—97% of the National Archives’ 5 million pages on the case are public—Trump’s order addresses the remaining classified files. In 2017, during his first term, Trump authorized the release of some 3,000 previously unseen documents and 30,000 partially redacted ones, though not all files were made public at that time.

The release also revisits Trump’s past comments about JFK’s assassination. In 2016, he famously referred to a National Enquirer story suggesting a connection between Senator Ted Cruz’s father and Lee Harvey Oswald, which Cruz’s campaign dismissed as baseless.

After appeals from the CIA and FBI, Trump blocked the release of hundreds of records. Trump said at the time the potential harm to U.S. national security, law enforcement or foreign affairs is “of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump’s order states. “And although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest.”

