East Jerusalem Resident Arrested for Ties to Hezbollah, Other Terror Groups


A 32-year-old resident of East Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighborhood was arrested last month on suspicion of maintaining contact with Hezbollah and other terror groups, according to a joint statement from Israel Police and Shin Bet.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was detained on December 25 and handed over to Shin Bet for questioning. Authorities allege that he had been in frequent communication with Hezbollah operatives over several years and was a member of an online group affiliated with the terror organization, called the “Resistance Axis.”

Investigators say the suspect shared sensitive photographs of key sites and traveled to Jenin in the West Bank to meet with operatives from other terror groups, posing for photos with their weapons.

The case is part of a broader pattern of recruitment efforts by Iran and Hezbollah to enlist Israeli residents for espionage and attacks. Recent months have seen several arrests and indictments related to these activities, including Jerusalem residents reportedly recruited via a Hezbollah operative using the alias “Dania.”

The suspect’s indictment is expected soon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



