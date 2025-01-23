Trump Signs Executive Order On Developing Artificial Intelligence ‘Free From Ideological Bias’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on artificial intelligence Thursday that will revoke past government policies his order says “act as barriers to American AI innovation.”

To maintain global leadership in AI technology, “we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas,” Trump’s order says.

The new order doesn’t name which existing policies are hindering AI development but sets out to track down and review “all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken” as a result of former President Joe Biden’s sweeping AI executive order of 2023, which Trump rescinded Monday.

Any of those Biden-era actions must be suspended if they don’t fit Trump’s new directive that AI should “promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.”

It also calls for the development of an AI action plan within 180 days. Leading the work will be a small group of White House tech and science officials, including a new Special Advisor for AI and Crypto — a role Trump has given to venture capitalist and former PayPal executive David Sacks.

Just hours after returning to the White House on Monday, Trump repealed former President Joe Biden’s 2023 guardrails for fast-developing AI technology.

Until Thursday, it wasn’t clear if Trump planned to replace Biden’s signature AI policy with his own order. Trump had also signed executive orders on AI in his previous term, which are still on the books.

Much of Biden’s 2023 order set in motion a sprint across government agencies to study’s AI impact on everything from cybersecurity risks to its effects on education, workplaces and public benefits, with an eye on ensuring AI tools weren’t harming people. That work is done.

One major piece that remained — until Trump rescinded it Monday — was a requirement that tech companies building the most powerful AI models share details with the government about the workings of those systems before they are unleashed to the public.

The Trump order’s focus on “human flourishing” echoes the language of his campaign’s long-held promise to cancel Biden’s AI policy once back in the White House. It’s also in line with ideas espoused by Trump adviser Elon Musk, who has warned against the dangers of what he calls “woke AI” that reflects liberal biases.

In a statement, Americans for Responsible Innovation, a nonprofit organization, said Trump has “made it clear from day one that his top priority on AI is out-innovating the rest of the world.”

“Today’s executive order is a placeholder until the administration has a chance to develop a full strategy for executing that vision,” said the organization’s executive director, Eric Gastfriend.

Agencies had already frozen work on AI policies initiated by the last administration following Trump’s repeal of Biden’s executive order on Monday, Gastfriend said.

“This new instruction shouldn’t come as a surprise,” he said.

(AP)