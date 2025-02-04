Memorial Regional Hospital and Hatzalah South Florida Strengthen Healthcare Partnership with Major Medical Education Conference

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Memorial Regional Hospital, South Florida’s largest hospital and Level I Trauma Center, deepened its vital partnership with Hatzalah South Florida (HSF) by hosting a landmark Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference today. This prestigious event underscores the longstanding collaboration between these two premier healthcare organizations, who work hand-in-hand to provide outstanding emergency medical care to the South Florida community.

The conference, hosted at Memorial’s advanced Conference Center, represents the latest milestone in a strong healthcare alliance that has consistently enhanced patient care outcomes in the region. This partnership has created a seamless continuum of care from initial emergency response through hospital treatment, benefiting countless patients throughout South Florida.

“Our relationship with Hatzalah South Florida exemplifies Memorial’s commitment to supporting excellence in Pre-Hospital care,” said Dr. Randy Katz, District Medical Director of Emergency Services, Memorial Healthcare System. “By hosting their CME conference, we’re not just providing a venue – we’re reinforcing our shared mission of delivering outstanding emergency medical care to our community. The synergy between Memorial’s emergency department and HSF’s rapid response capabilities has proven invaluable in saving lives.”

The day-long educational event drew over 100 emergency medical responders from South Florida, New York, and New Jersey, showcasing Memorial Regional Hospital’s role as a leading center for medical education and training. “It was a day of education and an amazing show of camaraderie between various Hatzalah agencies,” noted Joseph Dahan, member of HSF Board of Directors, “Having this conference at Memorial Regional Hospital adds an incredible dimension to our training capabilities.”

The conference featured an exceptional faculty of renowned medical experts, including:

Dr. Peter Antevy led sessions on pediatric emergency care. As founder and chief medical officer of Handtevy – Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc., Dr. Antevy serves as Medical Director for multiple South Florida fire-rescue departments. His groundbreaking contributions to pediatric emergency care earned him numerous accolades, including the 2018 National Medical Director of the Year award from NAEMT and the prestigious Ron J. Anderson Memorial Award. Dr. Antevy’s hands-on experience, including his invaluable service during the Parkland school shooting incident, brings practical, real-world expertise to his role as lead pediatric EMS specialist for the Metropolitan EMS Medical Directors Coalition.

Dr. Yossi (Josef) Schenker, MD, MBA, brought over three decades of experience as a volunteer paramedic and physician with Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services to the conference. As the Medical Director of Senior Care Emergency Medical Services and Chairman of NYC REMAC, Dr. Schenker oversees treatment protocols and clinical care for over 100 healthcare facilities in the greater New York area. His leadership extends to his role as Chief Medical Officer at Medical Director Services, PC, and his work as an attending physician at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he pioneered Electronic Health Records implementation.

Dr. Ari Ciment, a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician at Mount Sinai Medical Center, shared his expertise in respiratory emergencies. As a Clinical Associate Professor and former President of the medical staff at Mount Sinai Miami Beach, Dr. Ciment has earned numerous accolades, including House Staff Attending of the Year. His contributions to medical literature include publications in prestigious journals such as NEJM and CHEST, and he has co-authored definitive articles on COPD, Asthma, and Pulmonary Embolism for McGraw Hill’s Critical Care Emergency Medicine textbook.

Additional guest lecturers included Dr. Jonathan Auerbach, Josh Hartman MBA, NRP, Robby Lederman FPC, NRP, Chief Jeff Levy, Valerie Soto ARNP, and Mendy Reismann CCP-C, FPC, NRP.

The comprehensive program, offering CME credits for both Florida and New York practitioners, covered essential topics including:

– Advanced Life Support (ALS) Cardiac Emergencies

– Stroke Emergencies

– Obstetrics Emergencies

– Pediatric Emergency Care

– Respiratory Emergency Management

– Patient Assessment Techniques

– Pre-Hospital Antibiotics for Sepsis

– Summer and Heat-Related Emergencies

– EMS Documentation and Interagency Interaction

The conference’s dual-track format allowed participants to customize their learning experience based on their specific areas of interest and expertise levels, while the state-of-the-art facilities at Memorial Regional Hospital enhanced the educational experience through access to cutting-edge medical resources and advanced technology platforms.

“The partnership with Memorial Regional Hospital has been transformative for emergency medical care in our region,” added Dr Yoram Gutfreund, HSF Medical Director . “Their support and collaboration have elevated the standard of Pre-Hospital care we provide, ensuring our patients receive the best possible treatment from the moment we arrive through their transition to Memorial’s expert medical team.”

About Memorial Regional Hospital:

Memorial Regional Hospital, the flagship facility of the Memorial Healthcare System, is one of the largest hospitals in Florida and a recognized leader in adult and pediatric care. As a Level I Trauma Center, Memorial Regional Hospital provides the highest level of emergency care available, serving as a vital healthcare resource for South Florida communities. The hospital’s commitment to partnership with community organizations like Hatzalah South Florida demonstrates its dedication to comprehensive, coordinated healthcare delivery.

About Hatzalah South Florida:

For 15 years, Hatzalah South Florida has been providing emergency medical response services to the South Florida community. As a volunteer emergency medical service organization, HSF is dedicated to delivering professional, compassionate, and swift emergency medical care to those in need. Through its strategic partnership with Memorial Regional Hospital, HSF ensures seamless integration from pre-hospital to hospital-based care, optimizing patient outcomes and emergency response effectiveness.