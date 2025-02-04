Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TOTAL MELTDOWN! Democrat Leaders Call For Violence, Label Elon Musk “Nazi” [SEE INSANE VIDEOS]


Democratic congressional lawmakers on Tuesday gathered to passionately voice opposition to Elon Musk’s access to a Treasury Department office responsible for disbursing payments, days after they were told to punch back against the Trump administration.

The House lawmakers have come out against Musk after he was granted access to a Treasury department called the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which disburses trillions in payments each year, including Social Security checks and federal salaries, through DOGE, which is tasked with reducing federal spending.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for violence: “I want to say to our Republican colleagues — pay attention. We’re here today in the hopes that you will see the light. But if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire. Resist!”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley just said @elonmusk “is a NAZI NEPO BABY.”

She also called for violence in the streets.

Rep. LaMonica McIver: “SHUT DOWN THE SENATE…. WE ARE AT WAR.”

WATCH: Chuck Schumer shouts about how @ElonMusk is going to “take away everything we have” before failing to start a Kamala campaign chant 🥴

Rep David Minn speaks as chants of “lock him up!” ring out about Elon Musk at Democratic Musk protest in DC

Senator Chris Murphy: “We have days to stop the destruction of our democracy … we are taking back this country from Elon Musk.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



