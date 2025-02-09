Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NEW: Trump Orders Treasury To Stop Minting New Pennies To Save Money


President Donald Trump announced plans to put a stop to producing pennies, which cost more than their value to make.

“For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

He added, “Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time.”

This is the president’s latest move to reduce spending in the U.S. after taking office on Jan. 20.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by billionaire Elon Musk, posted on X last month that producing the penny is costing American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, suggesting that it may be one of the items it may consider eliminating.

According to the U.S. Mint, each penny costs 3.69 cents to produce in fiscal year 2024, costing taxpayers $119 million. This marked the 19th consecutive year in which production exceeded its face value.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BORO PARK, BROOKLYN: Serial License Plate Thief Caught in the Act by Shomrim Volunteers

EIS TZARA L’BAIS YAAKOV: Rabbanim Across The Midwest Meet To Discuss Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s Shidduch Crisis Plan

Shocking Testimony: Hostages Forced To Decide Who Would Eat & Who Would Go Hungry

PATIENCE WEARING THIN: Trump Slams Hamas Over Tortured, Feeble Hostages, Says They Looked Like Holocaust Survivors

JUSTICE FOR OCT. 7: U.S. Unleashes New Task Force To Probe Hamas, Crush Its Terror Network

Prime Minister Netanyahu Joins Historic Kesivas Osiyos In The “Washington Torah” [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

1st Sign Of Life: Hostage Alon Ohel Is Alive But Injured; Is Chained In Tunnel In Inhumane Conditions

STUNNING REVELATIONS: The Inside Story Of Trump’s Secret Battle Against An Iranian Assassination Plot

Mentally Ill Individual Attempts To Cut Off Jewish Man’s Ear In Crown Heights

Jerusalem Light Rail Suspends Service Through Thursday

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network