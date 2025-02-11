GAZA: Hamas Terror Chiefs Ordered to Ditch Cell Phones Over Surveillance Fears

Senior Hamas officials in Gaza have been instructed to stop using their cell phones due to concerns that Israeli forces could track their locations, according to a report by Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. The directive reportedly comes from the terror group’s senior leadership as tensions rise over a possible return to full-scale combat.

The warning follows Israel’s ultimatum to Hamas, stating that “intense fighting” will resume if the group does not release a specific number of hostages by Saturday. However, it remains unclear how many captives Israel expects to be freed.

Sources within Hamas indicate that the decision to restrict phone use was made before the group announced a delay in hostage releases set for the coming weekend. Originally, the order was intended to be implemented at the conclusion of the ceasefire’s first phase, but it was pushed forward due to growing concerns that the agreement might collapse sooner than anticipated.

The primary reason for the ban, according to the report, is Hamas’ fear that Israel could use cell phone signals to locate and eliminate key commanders.

