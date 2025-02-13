Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sen. Tina Smith Of Minnesota Won’t Seek Reelection, Dealing Blow To Democrats’ Hopes To Take Senate

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota said Thursday that she won’t seek reelection, dealing a blow to her fellow Democrats’ hopes of retaking the Senate in 2026.

Smith made the announcement on a video posted to social media. The 66-year-old said she wants to spend more time with her family after 20 years of work in the public sector.

“This decision is not political. It is entirely personal,” Smith said. “But it’s not lost on me that our country is in need of strong, progressive leadership right now, maybe more than ever.”

Smith said she plans to use the two years left in her term working to represent Minnesota’s interests in the Senate without having to worry about running for reelection.

“We have a deep bench of political talent in Minnesota, a group of leaders that are more than ready to pick up the work and carry us forward,” she said. “And I’m excited to make room for them to move forward.”

(AP)



