Montreal Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika In Latest Instance Of Rising Antisemitism In Canada

Canadian authorities have launched an investigation after a swastika was found scrawled on the exterior of a synagogue in Montreal, police confirmed on Monday.

The antisemitic symbol was discovered on Saturday at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, a historic Reform synagogue in the city. A leader of the congregation revealed the incident on social media, prompting police to review security footage in an effort to identify those responsible. As of now, no arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Florence Stafford.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante condemned the vandalism, calling it an antisemitic attack in a statement on X.

The incident comes amid a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents across Canada, mirroring a trend seen throughout much of the Western world following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, in which the Palestinian terror group killed approximately 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others.

In the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas, Jewish communities in Canada have reported a surge in hate crimes and intimidation, particularly on college campuses.

Critics have pointed to the left-wing government of outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing it of fostering an environment that emboldens perpetrators through its sharp criticism of Israel’s military response.

One of the most shocking incidents involved University of Montreal professor Yanise Arab, who was caught on video telling Jewish students at Concordia University to “go back to Poland, sharmuta”—using an Arabic slur for a prostitute.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian activism on campuses has intensified. In November, the Federation Combined Jewish Appeal and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs issued a joint statement warning of increasing threats against Jewish students in Quebec.

“Campuses across Quebec are facing threats from local demonstrators inspired by calls from the U.S.-based organization Students for Justice in Palestine—a group with alleged ties to Hamas—to strike and shut down academic institutions,” the statement read.

Tensions culminated in Dawson College temporarily shutting down due to aggressive anti-Israel demonstrations, further highlighting the climate of hostility facing Jewish communities in Canada.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)