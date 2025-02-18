BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

SIGN UP NOW TO BORO PARK SCOOP FOR THE FASTEST UPDATES ON THE PROTEST IN LIVE TIME WITH A TEAM OF REPORTERS LIVE ON THE SCENE

A fiery standoff erupted in Boro Park Tuesday night as dozens of Jews took a stand against a pro-Palestinian demonstration, leading to violent confrontations, arrests, injuries, and Heshy Tischler being assaulted

Dov Hikind, a former member of the New York State Legislature and Jewish Defense League (JDL), was seen at the scene, shouting “Am Yisroel Chai!” as tensions boiled over.

The long-time Democrat-turned-Republican joined counter-protesters in calling out the presence of Neturei Karta, a fringe group known for their shameful hatred of their Jewish brothers and sisters. Chants of “Neturei Karta, shame on you!” rang out as the crowd of Jewish demonstrators pushed back against those protesting alongside pro-Hamas activists.

By 9:00 PM, the situation turned violent, as multiple Palestinian protesters physically attacked Jewish individuals at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 36th Street.

NYPD officers quickly moved in to break up the skirmishes and restore order. Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators continued their aggressive tactics, clashing with Jewish counter-protesters at 14th Avenue and 37th Street.

As the crowd grew more hostile, a Palestinian suspect attempted to stab a Jewish man, prompting a rapid NYPD intervention. Officers disarmed and arrested the attacker before any serious harm could be done. Minutes later, in a chilling escalation, a Palestinian terrorist allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle into a group of Jews gathered at the same intersection. Law enforcement intercepted the suspect and took him into custody.

Amid the escalating chaos, Heshy Tischler—a well-known activist and political firebrand—was violently attacked by a Palestinian protester.

Video footage captured the shocking moment as a Palestinian demonstrator punched Tischler and knocked his phone out of his hands.

NYPD officers swiftly arrested the attacker, but not before Tischler sustained injuries that required medical attention from Hatzoloh.

As police continued their efforts to maintain control, the pro-Hamas agitators moved their protest to Church Avenue and Beverley Road. The NYPD maintained a heavy presence in the area to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

